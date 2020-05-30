Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
FAYE PARKER

FAYE PARKER Notice
PARKER FAYE Passed away peacefully

28th May 2020

Late of

New Lambton

Formerly of

Kotara South

Aged 86 Years



Beloved wife of Allan. Loving mother and mother in law of Greg and Trina, Sheridan and David. Loving grandma of Adam and Ryan. Sadly missed by her sister in law Dawn, niece Ann and her extended family and friends.



FAYE'S Funeral Service will be held on THURSDAY, 4th June 2020 at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. Due to the current circumstances restrictions apply on the number of attendees.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
