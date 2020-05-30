|
|
PARKER FAYE Passed away peacefully
28th May 2020
Late of
New Lambton
Formerly of
Kotara South
Aged 86 Years
Beloved wife of Allan. Loving mother and mother in law of Greg and Trina, Sheridan and David. Loving grandma of Adam and Ryan. Sadly missed by her sister in law Dawn, niece Ann and her extended family and friends.
FAYE'S Funeral Service will be held on THURSDAY, 4th June 2020 at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. Due to the current circumstances restrictions apply on the number of attendees.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020