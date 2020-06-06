|
DAVIS Fay Narelle Late of Lambton
Passed Peacefully
28th May 2020
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved daughter of Ray and Norma Davis. Beloved brother of Daryl, sister-in-law of Ann. Special Auntie to Haydn, Kelly, Jedda and their families.
Fay's service will be held privately, to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.
Fay's service will be streamed live, Tuesday 9th June 2020, 2.30pm please view online at pettigrew.com.au/Davis-Fay
'A Gentle Warm Light Has Left Us'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020