Fay Narelle DAVIS

Fay Narelle DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Fay Narelle Late of Lambton

Passed Peacefully

28th May 2020

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved daughter of Ray and Norma Davis. Beloved brother of Daryl, sister-in-law of Ann. Special Auntie to Haydn, Kelly, Jedda and their families.



Fay's service will be held privately, to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.



Fay's service will be streamed live, Tuesday 9th June 2020, 2.30pm please view online at pettigrew.com.au/Davis-Fay



'A Gentle Warm Light Has Left Us'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
