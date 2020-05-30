|
|
KELLY Ernest John 'Ernie'
Late of Jewells
Passed away
28th May, 2020
Former
Det. Sgt. 1st Class
NSW Police
Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Toni, and Vicki. Loved grandfather of Jack. Brother of Moyra, and Colleen (both dec'd). Respected Life Member of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society.
The family and friends of Ernie are respectfully advised that due to current restrictions his Funeral will be by invitation only.
For those who wish, Ernie's service will be streamed live at 10am on Thursday 4th June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/kelly-ernest/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020