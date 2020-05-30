Home
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
streamed live
pettigrew.com.au/kelly-ernest/
View Map
KELLY Ernest John 'Ernie'

Late of Jewells

Passed away

28th May, 2020

Former

Det. Sgt. 1st Class

NSW Police



Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loving father of Toni, and Vicki. Loved grandfather of Jack. Brother of Moyra, and Colleen (both dec'd). Respected Life Member of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society.



The family and friends of Ernie are respectfully advised that due to current restrictions his Funeral will be by invitation only.



For those who wish, Ernie's service will be streamed live at 10am on Thursday 4th June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/kelly-ernest/



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
