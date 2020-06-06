|
JONES ERIC AUBREY Late of Jesmond Grove Aged Care
Formerly of Lambton
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father of Peter, Paul, Annette (dec), Kevin, Helen, Michael and Denise. Cherished grandfather 'Pops', great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Relatives and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street Lambton this Thursday morning 11th June 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. The service will also be livestreamed at meighans.com.au/tributecentre. Interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020