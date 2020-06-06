Home
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Dickson Street
Lambton
ERIC AUBREY JONES

ERIC AUBREY JONES Notice
JONES ERIC AUBREY Late of Jesmond Grove Aged Care

Formerly of Lambton

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father of Peter, Paul, Annette (dec), Kevin, Helen, Michael and Denise. Cherished grandfather 'Pops', great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Relatives and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street Lambton this Thursday morning 11th June 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. The service will also be livestreamed at meighans.com.au/tributecentre. Interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
