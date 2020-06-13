|
|
ELIZABETH JOYCE REDMAN Elizabeth Redman Of Casey Drive, Singleton passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020. Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Mother-In-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend. A Funeral Service for Elizabeth was held on Tuesday 9th June 2020 in All Saints Anglican Church. The family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020