Edward MOWBRAY

Edward MOWBRAY Notice
MOWBRAY O.A.M. Edward 'Ted' Passed away 9.6.2020 Aged 96 Years Late of Hawks Nest Beloved husband of MAVIS (dec). Loving father and father-in-law to DON and PATRICIA, BRUCE and DENISE, COLIN and LINDA. Much loved poppy, great poppy and great great poppy to their Families. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the MOWBRAY and GILLARD Families. Relatives and Friends of TED are respectfully advised his private family service will take place in accordance with Government regulations. "Forever Fishing" LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
