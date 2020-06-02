|
|
HARLE (Nee: Sullivan) Edna Violet Late of Wallsend
Passed suddenly
29th May, 2020
Aged 90 Years
Loving partner of Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny & Tony, Robert (dec'd), and Kathryn. Loved and adored Nan of Megan, Joel, Stephanie, Loren, Luke, Mathew, Dylan, and Jake. Cherished Great Nan of their families. Edna will be sadly missed by the Casey, Harle, and Sullivan families.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, a Celebration of Edna's Life will be by invitation. For those who wish the service will be Live Streamed on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 at 12 noon. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/harle-edna/.
'She's A Legend'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 2, 2020