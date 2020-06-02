Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Live Streamed at pettigrew.com.au/harle-edna/
Edna Violet HARLE

Edna Violet HARLE Notice
HARLE (Nee: Sullivan) Edna Violet Late of Wallsend

Passed suddenly

29th May, 2020

Aged 90 Years



Loving partner of Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny & Tony, Robert (dec'd), and Kathryn. Loved and adored Nan of Megan, Joel, Stephanie, Loren, Luke, Mathew, Dylan, and Jake. Cherished Great Nan of their families. Edna will be sadly missed by the Casey, Harle, and Sullivan families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, a Celebration of Edna's Life will be by invitation. For those who wish the service will be Live Streamed on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 at 12 noon. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/harle-edna/.



'She's A Legend'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -