DOYLE Dulcie Maude Passed away 13th May 2020 Aged 86 years Late of Cleveland Brisbane Formally of Maryville NSW Beloved wife of Thomas (dec'd). Most cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Garry Brell, Shane and Tracey Waugh and Brett and Catherine Waugh. Much loved grandmother to Brendan, Lindsay, Jessica and Emily. Great grandmother to Jack, Madison and Harper. Family and friends are advised that Dulcie was lovingly farewelled in Brisbane on Friday 22nd May and yesterday at All Saints Anglican Church Singleton followed by a graveside committal at Jerry's Plains Cemetery. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Moreton Shores Retirement Village Thornlands Qld for the love and care shown to Dulcie over the last three years.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020