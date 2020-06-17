Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
All Saints Anglican Church
Belmont
Dorothy Joy DELVES

Dorothy Joy DELVES
DELVES (Nee: Oughton) Dorothy Joy 'Dot'

Late of Belmont

Passed Peacefully

13th June 2020

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Ronald Delves. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Cherie White. Loving grandmother of Joshua and Natalie. Great grandmother of Harrison, and Giselle.



Friends and family of Dot are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life this Thursday 18th June 1.30pm at All Saints Anglican Church, Belmont.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
