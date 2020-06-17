|
|
DELVES (Nee: Oughton) Dorothy Joy 'Dot'
Late of Belmont
Passed Peacefully
13th June 2020
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Ronald Delves. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Cherie White. Loving grandmother of Joshua and Natalie. Great grandmother of Harrison, and Giselle.
Friends and family of Dot are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life this Thursday 18th June 1.30pm at All Saints Anglican Church, Belmont.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020