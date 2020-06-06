|
|
GRAHAM (nee Williams) DOREEN
Late of Fig Tree Aged Care,
Formerly of Jesmond
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
3rd June 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of the late George Graham. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Kerrie, Cheryl and Colin (dec'd). Loving Nan of Cameron and Bec, Melanie, Jeremy, Melinda and Kurt, Cameron, and her great grandchildren Dakota, James, and Novak. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, DOREEN'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/graham-doreen, from 2.30pm on Thursday 11th June 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020