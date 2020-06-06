Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DOREEN GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN GRAHAM

Add a Memory
DOREEN GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM (nee Williams) DOREEN

Late of Fig Tree Aged Care,

Formerly of Jesmond

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

3rd June 2020

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of the late George Graham. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Kerrie, Cheryl and Colin (dec'd). Loving Nan of Cameron and Bec, Melanie, Jeremy, Melinda and Kurt, Cameron, and her great grandchildren Dakota, James, and Novak. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, DOREEN'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/graham-doreen, from 2.30pm on Thursday 11th June 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -

pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -