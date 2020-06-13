Home
Donald "Don" LANGFORD

Donald "Don" LANGFORD Notice
LANGFORD Donald "Don" Passed away

peacefully surrounded by loving family

7th June 2020

Late of Carey Bay



Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Mollie (dec'd). Much loved partner of Heather (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Donna and Steven, Carla and Derryn. Adored popsie of Jasmine, Joel, Jack and Matilda. Loved brother of Lois and Lorna (both dec'd).



A private ceremony will be held. Please contact David Lloyd funerals for further information.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
