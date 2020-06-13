|
|
LANGFORD Donald "Don" Passed away
peacefully surrounded by loving family
7th June 2020
Late of Carey Bay
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Mollie (dec'd). Much loved partner of Heather (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Donna and Steven, Carla and Derryn. Adored popsie of Jasmine, Joel, Jack and Matilda. Loved brother of Lois and Lorna (both dec'd).
A private ceremony will be held. Please contact David Lloyd funerals for further information.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020