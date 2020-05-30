Home
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Denis WOOD Notice
WOOD Denis John "Dodger" Passed Away Suddenly 23rd May 2020 Late of Stanford Merthyr Beloved husband of Linda. Much loved dad of Judy & Steve, Janelle and Mark & Alison. Adored pop of Zac, Ben, Paige, Sam, Taylor, Liam, Sophie and Amelia. Cherished great "cool" pop of Nova, Myla, Lani and Lennox. Loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Aged 71 Years Forever In Our Hearts Due to current restrictions a service will be held for Denis with immediate family on Friday 5th June 2020, in the Chapel at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 11am. The service can be viewed via livestream.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
