NICHOLS Denis Late of Stockton
Passed away after 12
years of treatment
for Multiple Myeloma.
25th June, 2020
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved husband of Iris. Loving father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to current restrictions Denis' Funeral will take place privately. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live from 2:30pm on Monday 1st June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/nichols-denis/
Relatives and friends are advised that a Celebration of Denis' life will be held at a later date. Please see later editions of The Herald for details.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020