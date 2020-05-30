Home
Denis NICHOLS

Denis NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS Denis Late of Stockton

Passed away after 12

years of treatment

for Multiple Myeloma.

25th June, 2020

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved husband of Iris. Loving father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Due to current restrictions Denis' Funeral will take place privately. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live from 2:30pm on Monday 1st June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/nichols-denis/



Relatives and friends are advised that a Celebration of Denis' life will be held at a later date. Please see later editions of The Herald for details.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
