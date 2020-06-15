Home
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
King St
East Maitland
DELL LETHBRIDGE

DELL LETHBRIDGE Notice
LETHBRIDGE DELL Aged 89 Years

of Blacksmiths

formerly of Horseshoe Bend

Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Lethbridge. Much loved mother and mother in law of KAREN and STEVE, GARY (dec) and JENNY, MICHAEL and EILEEN, TONY and LEE. Adored Nan of EMMA, SALLY, TIM, SEIANE, LUKE, MEGAN, CASSANDRA, SAM; and great grandmother of TIMMY, JACK, AVA, LIAM and ZAC. Much loved member of the LETHBRIDGE family.

The family respectfully advise that a Service will take place at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on Thursday, 18th June 2020 at 1pm. Due to Covid restrictions please contact family for details.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2020
