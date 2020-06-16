Home
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
pettigrew.com.au/sweeney-david/
David Anthony SWEENEY

David Anthony SWEENEY Notice
SWEENEY David Anthony Late of Thornton

Passed away

7th June, 2020

Aged 46 Years



Beloved son of Jim (dec'd) and Therese and step-son of Colin. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Catherine and Charlie and uncle of James.



The family and friends of David are advised that due to current restrictions this Funeral will be by invitation only.



For those who wish, David's service will be streamed live on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 at 12noon. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/sweeney-david/



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to; breastcancertrials.org.au/how-can-you-help in David's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 16, 2020
