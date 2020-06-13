Home
DAVID ALAN PRITCHARD


1944 - 2020
DAVID ALAN PRITCHARD Notice
PRITCHARD DAVID ALAN 17.07.1944 - 04.06.2020

Aged 75

Late of Newcastle



David lived his life to the fullest. His company and stories will be missed by the love of his life, Margaret (Jamieson).



His love for his children Andrew and Joanne and grandchildren William, Jacob, Kane and Alyx knew no bounds.



To his step family Tarnya and Andrew and their families he was a good man, kind, caring, encouraging and funny.



'and he sees the vision splendid of the sunlit plains extended,

And at night the wond'rous glory of the everlasting stars' - A.B. (Banjo) Paterson



In accordance with David's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
