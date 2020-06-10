Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel VADAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel VADAS

Add a Memory
Daniel VADAS Notice
VADAS Daniel "Danny" Passed away peacefully with his family at his side 01.06.2020 Aged 67 Years Late of Abermain Loving father and father-in-law to DIANNE and TROY, SCOTT and MELISSA. Much loved grandfather to ZAC, KHYE, OLLY and ASTIN. Family and friends of DANNY are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on FRIDAY 12.06.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -