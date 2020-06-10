|
|
VADAS Daniel "Danny" Passed away peacefully with his family at his side 01.06.2020 Aged 67 Years Late of Abermain Loving father and father-in-law to DIANNE and TROY, SCOTT and MELISSA. Much loved grandfather to ZAC, KHYE, OLLY and ASTIN. Family and friends of DANNY are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on FRIDAY 12.06.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 10, 2020