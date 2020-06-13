Home
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
pettigrew.com.au/monk-colleen/
MONK COLLEEN nee Budden

Formerly of

Adamstown

Passed away

surrounded by

her loving family

8th June 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Henry John Monk. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Warren, Marie (dec'd), Jill and Brian, Colleen and Jason.Loving grandma of Michelle, Gregory, Jacob, Daniel, Benjamin, Gabrielle and great-grandma of Britney, Henry, Jorah, Amayah and Arliah. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Due to the current restrictions in place, Colleen's Celebration of Her Life will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, her service will be Live Streamed on Monday 15th June 2020 at 12noon. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/monk-colleen/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
