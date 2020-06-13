|
MONK COLLEEN nee Budden
Formerly of
Adamstown
Passed away
surrounded by
her loving family
8th June 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Henry John Monk. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Warren, Marie (dec'd), Jill and Brian, Colleen and Jason.Loving grandma of Michelle, Gregory, Jacob, Daniel, Benjamin, Gabrielle and great-grandma of Britney, Henry, Jorah, Amayah and Arliah. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Due to the current restrictions in place, Colleen's Celebration of Her Life will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, her service will be Live Streamed on Monday 15th June 2020 at 12noon. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/monk-colleen/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020