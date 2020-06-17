|
Moxey (nee Lindsay) Colleen Heather Late of Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home and formerly of "Newington" Singleton Passed away 11th June Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Ivan, loving Mother, Mother-in-law and loved Ma-Ma to Jillian and Peter with Charles, Lindsay and Netta with Hayden and Kieren, Heatherlea and Andrew with Merrin, Cameron and Carolyn with Jack and Harry, a loved sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend to all who knew her. Family and friends of Colleen are warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service to be held in St Andrews Uniting Church, Church Street Singleton, Thursday 18th June 2020 commencing at 11:30am. This service will be preceded by a private Family Burial. Covid-19 restrictions to Funeral attendees have been lifted but the four square metre rule still applies. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020