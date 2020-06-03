Home
BARNIER Colin James Passed away peacefully 25.05.2020 Aged 83 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of KATHLEEN and JEAN (both dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to KIM, SHARON and MARK, and ROSLYN. Much loved grandfather to MACKENZY, HUDSON, JAIDYN and great grandfather to HARLO. A dear brother to NEVILLE. Family and friends of COLIN are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place on Monday 01.06.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 3, 2020
