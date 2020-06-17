Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Adamstown
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
Clare HODGSON

Clare HODGSON Notice
HODGSON Clare Aged 95



Passed away peacefully

at Uniting Lindsay Gardens, Hamilton, on 04/06/2020.



Cherished wife of Ron (deceased) and dearly loved daughter of Mabel and Wilfred Corrigan (both deceased). Clare will be sadly missed by her friends and all creatures great and small.



With respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions a private funeral will be held on Friday 19th June 2020. Please contact David Lloyd Funerals for details on the number below.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
