HODGSON Clare Aged 95
Passed away peacefully
at Uniting Lindsay Gardens, Hamilton, on 04/06/2020.
Cherished wife of Ron (deceased) and dearly loved daughter of Mabel and Wilfred Corrigan (both deceased). Clare will be sadly missed by her friends and all creatures great and small.
With respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions a private funeral will be held on Friday 19th June 2020. Please contact David Lloyd Funerals for details on the number below.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020