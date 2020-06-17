|
|
GAUDION Christopher John 'Chris'
Late of Belmont
Passed suddenly
14th June, 2020
Aged 70 Years
Loved partner of Margaret. Much loved father & father-in-law of Tracy & Ken, Sandra, and Jodi. Adored Poppy of Jamie-Lee, Danielle, John, Katie, Brooke, Kade, Meg, Blayke, and Bryson. Great Poppy of Shelbi, and Arlo. Loved brother of Lyn, and Neil, brother-in-law of Denise, and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Chris are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 19th June, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.
'Love You Dad'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020