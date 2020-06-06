|
MITCHELL Charles Blyth "Charlie" Passed away peacefully 02.06.2020 Aged 95 Late Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of ELAINE (nee Claxton). Loving father and father-in-law to HELEN and KEVIN DENNIS. Much loved granddad to ANDREW and JOANNA, MAREE and ROB, great grandfather to LIAM, CAITLIN, ISLA and AOIFE. Family and Friends of CHARLIE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 09.06.2020. Due to Corona Virus Restrictions, please contact Charlie's daughter, Helen on 49469814 to ascertain numbers attending. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020