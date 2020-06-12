|
|
JACKSON PETER CHARLES (Jacko, Pierre, Mr Jackson) Born Glen Innes 14.8.49 to Frank (Dec) and Muriel Jackson. Died 9.6.20 Sunshine Coast. He is sadly missed by his wife Susan Quigley, family and friends. Thanks to Dr Jenny Cooke and staff at Medicine on Second Maroochydore also the Doctors and staff at Dove Cottage Caloundra for the support and care of Pete. Pete was a generous, kind and caring person who gave the best hugs. Pete's wishes were that his body be donated to the Qld University of Technology. Please raise a glass and drink a toast to your memories of Pete.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2020