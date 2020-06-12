Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles JACKSON

Add a Memory
Charles JACKSON Notice
JACKSON PETER CHARLES (Jacko, Pierre, Mr Jackson) Born Glen Innes 14.8.49 to Frank (Dec) and Muriel Jackson. Died 9.6.20 Sunshine Coast. He is sadly missed by his wife Susan Quigley, family and friends. Thanks to Dr Jenny Cooke and staff at Medicine on Second Maroochydore also the Doctors and staff at Dove Cottage Caloundra for the support and care of Pete. Pete was a generous, kind and caring person who gave the best hugs. Pete's wishes were that his body be donated to the Qld University of Technology. Please raise a glass and drink a toast to your memories of Pete.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -