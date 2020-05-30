|
|
MANNING Boyd Lawrence Late of Tarro
Passed suddenly
20th May 2020
Aged 58 years
Dearly loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Tracey. A cherished father and father-in-law of Krystal and Andrew, Dean and Bianca. An adored Pa to Ruby, Jet and Onyx. Boyd will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Due to current restrictions, and for the health and safety of family and friends, Boyd's service will be invitation only. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Thursday 4th June 2020, at 9.30am, at pettigrew.com.au/manning-boyd
A great mate to many
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020