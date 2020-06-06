|
|
MURPHY BERYL EDITH Late of Adelaide
Formerly of Valentine
Passed away
peacefully
30th May 2020
Aged 88 Years
Beloved wife of Kevin (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bronwyn, Peter, Scott and Leanne, Shelley (dec), Lesley and David. Treasured grandma of Aron, Matthew, Shaun, Benjamin, Daniel, Ebony, Rhaine, Lauren and Lachlan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020