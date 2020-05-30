|
|
WATTUS BARRY Late of Speers Point
Passed Away
26th May 2020
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of Rae (dec'd). Loved father of Colin, David and Michael. Much loved father-in-law, grand-dad, brother of Reg and Max, uncle, brother-in-law and companion of Marion.
Due to the current restrictions Barry's service will be invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live at pettigrew.com.au/wattus-barry/ from 9.30am Monday 1st June 2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020