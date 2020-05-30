Home
Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
streamed live at pettigrew.com.au/wattus-barry/
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY WATTUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY WATTUS

Add a Memory
BARRY WATTUS Notice
WATTUS BARRY Late of Speers Point

Passed Away

26th May 2020

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of Rae (dec'd). Loved father of Colin, David and Michael. Much loved father-in-law, grand-dad, brother of Reg and Max, uncle, brother-in-law and companion of Marion.



Due to the current restrictions Barry's service will be invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live at pettigrew.com.au/wattus-barry/ from 9.30am Monday 1st June 2020.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -