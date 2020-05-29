|
|
JONES Arthur Raymond 21.4.1922 - 22.5.2020
Passed away at home surrounded by family, after a short illness on Friday 22 May 2020 aged 98 years.
Arthur was the loving husband of Muriel Rachel (Sidell) Jones (21.7.1923 -27.12.1916).
Much loved father, uncle, grandfather great-grandfather and community member.
He is survived by his children Howard, Lynette, Ian, Susanne and Peter and their partners Janet, Ian, Wendy and Sarah. Grand-children Hayden, Gareth, Bryony, Erin, Vuli, Bheki, Angus, Isaac and Obi and Great-Grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, Isabella, Sophie and Madeleine.
School principal, local Councillor and author of 'Better than Cure', a biography of Dr William Redfern. His passion for public education, public libraries, environmental conservation, human centred urban planning, recognition of first nations peoples, historical heritage, art, photography and music has left a significant legacy.
A private ceremony will be held in the Australian Botanic Garden Mt Annan Sydney 3 June 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards The Herbarium Digitisation Project. Contact Howard 0404149374 for payment details.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2020