MYLES Anne Bridget Passed away
peacefully
10th June 2020
Late of Toronto
Aged 76 Years
Dearly loved Wife of Fred (dec'd). Loving Mother of Billie, Michelle and Sean. Adored Gran Gran of Michael, Lochlan and William. Loved Sister of John (dec'd).
Forever in our Hearts
A celebration of ANNE's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 140 Wangi Road Toronto this FRIDAY19th June 2020.
If you would like to attend please contact Sean or White Lady Funerals for further details.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020