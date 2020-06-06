Home
ANN ALETHIA EDITH DEMPSEY


1951 - 2020
DEMPSEY (FLORY) ANN ALETHIA EDITH Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

with her loving

daughter by her side



Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Dempsey. Beloved mother of Kim. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Mick Stokes, Sue and Mark Morrison and adored aunty of Alexander and Jack. Cherished daughter of Elsie and Jeff Flory. Special thank you to all the caring staff at Hunter Valley Private Hospital.



Family wish to advise that due to the current restrictions, Ann's funeral has taken place privately.



In honour of Ann donations may be made to the Garvin Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
