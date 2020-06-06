Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
ANDY SHEPHERD

ANDY SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD ANDY Passed away

unexpectedly

17th May 2020



Late of Morpeth



Dearly loved husband of Nicki. Loving and devoted father of Alex and Willow. Beloved son of Derek and Valerie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Becky and cherished uncle of Anna and Olivia. A well respected and dedicated member of the Royal Newcastle Aero Club, the Newcastle flying community and a great friend to many.



Aged 44 years



The celebration of ANDY's life will be held privately on SATURDAY 13th June 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Andy may be made directly to CareFlight and Legacy.



'Forever in our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
