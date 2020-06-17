|
|
LOTT ALLAN JAMES
Late of Tighes Hill
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
7th June 2020
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved father of Paul and Mark (both dec'd), Poppy of Donna, Megan, Hayley, Danni-Lee, and Billy-James, Great Poppy of Shania, Mark, Zac, Anna, Joshua, Benjamin, and Kobe, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great mate.
ALLAN'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020