Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLAN LOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLAN JAMES LOTT

Add a Memory
ALLAN JAMES LOTT Notice
LOTT ALLAN JAMES

Late of Tighes Hill

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

7th June 2020

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved father of Paul and Mark (both dec'd), Poppy of Donna, Megan, Hayley, Danni-Lee, and Billy-James, Great Poppy of Shania, Mark, Zac, Anna, Joshua, Benjamin, and Kobe, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great mate.



ALLAN'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -