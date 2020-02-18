|
SUMINOVSKA ZORKA Late of Warners Bay
Aged 91 Years
Beloved wife of Korun. Loving mother and mother in law of Tony and Jagoda, and Jasna. Adored baba and great baba of Malina, Michael, Anton, Eligh and Isabel. Sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt of Vlade (dec), Nada, Mite (dec), Ruza, Eftim and their families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend ZORKA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 19th February 2020 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 18, 2020