ZIVKO MARKOVSKI

ZIVKO MARKOVSKI Notice
MARKOVSKI ZIVKO Late of

Adamstown Heights

Aged 74 Years



Beloved husband of Dosta. Loving father and father in law of Borce and Letka, Aneta and Chris, Sonja and John. Adored dedo of Joshua, Christopher, Johnny, Alexa, Chloe, Eva and Sophie. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle of Dimitar (dec), Nada and their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that due to the current restrictions a private funeral service for ZIVKO will take place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
