MYSZCZYSZYN WLADISLAWA 'WLADJA'
Late of Holy Family Services Marayong
Formerly of Islington
Aged 91 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Stanislaw (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lilly, Janina and Ken, Sophie and Stan, Adam and Maxine, Steven and Loving Babcia, Pra Babcia and Pra Pra Babcia to their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Jelenik and Myszczyszyn familes in Germany and Poland
Family and friends of Wladja are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Thursday morning 5th March 2020. Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery.
May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 3, 2020