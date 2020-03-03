Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Hamilton
WLADISLAWA MYSZCZYSZYN

WLADISLAWA MYSZCZYSZYN Notice
MYSZCZYSZYN WLADISLAWA 'WLADJA'

Late of Holy Family Services Marayong

Formerly of Islington

Aged 91 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Stanislaw (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lilly, Janina and Ken, Sophie and Stan, Adam and Maxine, Steven and Loving Babcia, Pra Babcia and Pra Pra Babcia to their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Jelenik and Myszczyszyn familes in Germany and Poland



Family and friends of Wladja are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Thursday morning 5th March 2020. Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery.



May She Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
