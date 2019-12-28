|
|
MURPHY (nee McKeown) WINIFRED Late of Toronto
Passed away
peacefully 18.12.2019
Aged 97 Years
Beloved wife of Cyril (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Bruce, Richard and Helen, Pam and Ivor. Adored Nanna and Grandma of David, Michael, Alison, Andrew, Simon, Peter, Sally, and Holly, and great grandma to their families. Loved Aunty of Robyn and Gary and their families.
The family wish to advise that in accordance with Win's wishes, a private service has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019