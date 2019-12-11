|
|
RYVES (nee Madden) WINIFRED JEANNE
Late of Scenic Lodge,
Formerly of Newcastle East and Hamilton Sth
Passed away 7th December 2019
Aged 104 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Ryves. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee (dec'd) and David Imlay. Loving Marzie of her grandchildren Michele, Katrina, Peter and Megan and her great grandchildren Anjali, Spencer, Stella, Sachin, Natalie, and Bruce. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JEANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 19th December 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019