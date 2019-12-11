Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WINIFRED RYVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINIFRED JEANNE RYVES

Add a Memory
WINIFRED JEANNE RYVES Notice
RYVES (nee Madden) WINIFRED JEANNE

Late of Scenic Lodge,

Formerly of Newcastle East and Hamilton Sth

Passed away 7th December 2019

Aged 104 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie Ryves. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee (dec'd) and David Imlay. Loving Marzie of her grandchildren Michele, Katrina, Peter and Megan and her great grandchildren Anjali, Spencer, Stella, Sachin, Natalie, and Bruce. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JEANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 19th December 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WINIFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -