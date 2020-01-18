|
|
LEYSHON WILLIAM JOHN 'BILL'
Late of
Adamstown Heights
Aged 79 years
Beloved husband of Kathleen. Much loved father and father in law of Warren and Helen, Grahame and Christine, Ann and Rob. Adored Pop of Jack, Emily, Riley and Heath.
'The Pigeon Has
Flown The Coop'
Relatives and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 21st January 2020 commencing at 10.00am
