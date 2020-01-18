Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM LEYSHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JOHN LEYSHON

Add a Memory
WILLIAM JOHN LEYSHON Notice
LEYSHON WILLIAM JOHN 'BILL'

Late of

Adamstown Heights

Aged 79 years



Beloved husband of Kathleen. Much loved father and father in law of Warren and Helen, Grahame and Christine, Ann and Rob. Adored Pop of Jack, Emily, Riley and Heath.



'The Pigeon Has

Flown The Coop'



Relatives and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 21st January 2020 commencing at 10.00am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -