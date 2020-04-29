|
GOW William 'Bill'
Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
20th April, 2020
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Shirley Gow. Much loved father & father-in-law of Elizabeth & Mark, Carolyn & Allan. Loved and adored Pop of Joshua, Lewis, Kristen & Jack. Great Pop of Kayley.
The family and friends of Bill are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately due to current health conditions.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Bill, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health -Dementia Research' may be made directly at HMRI.
'Always Loved,
Never forgotten'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020