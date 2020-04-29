Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
William GOW

William GOW Notice
GOW William 'Bill'

Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

20th April, 2020

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Shirley Gow. Much loved father & father-in-law of Elizabeth & Mark, Carolyn & Allan. Loved and adored Pop of Joshua, Lewis, Kristen & Jack. Great Pop of Kayley.



The family and friends of Bill are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately due to current health conditions.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Bill, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health -Dementia Research' may be made directly at HMRI.



'Always Loved,

Never forgotten'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
