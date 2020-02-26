|
|
OAKES (Bill) William Gilmour Late of Mount Hutton
Passed away
20th February 2020
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec'd). A much loved father and father-in-law of Serena and Dale, Nerell and George. A loving stepfather of Deborah and Colin. A cherished Papa to Joshua, and loving Grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchild. A special friend to Lorna.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Saturday 29th February 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020