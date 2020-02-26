Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
William Gilmour OAKES

William Gilmour OAKES Notice
OAKES (Bill) William Gilmour Late of Mount Hutton

Passed away

20th February 2020

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec'd). A much loved father and father-in-law of Serena and Dale, Nerell and George. A loving stepfather of Deborah and Colin. A cherished Papa to Joshua, and loving Grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchild. A special friend to Lorna.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Saturday 29th February 2020, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
