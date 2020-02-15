Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
WILLIAM FREDERICK BERGQUIST

WILLIAM FREDERICK BERGQUIST
BERGQUIST WILLIAM FREDERICK 'BILL'

Passed peacefully

at home surrounded

by his loving family

9th February 2020

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne & Peter, William & Jo. Loving Gdad of Skye, Megan, Nicole, Chantell, Shaun, Jacqui and their families.

Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and their families.



Family and friends of Bill are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 20th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
