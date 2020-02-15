|
|
BERGQUIST WILLIAM FREDERICK 'BILL'
Passed peacefully
at home surrounded
by his loving family
9th February 2020
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne & Peter, William & Jo. Loving Gdad of Skye, Megan, Nicole, Chantell, Shaun, Jacqui and their families.
Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and their families.
Family and friends of Bill are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 20th February 2020 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020