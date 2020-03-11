Home
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
James Murray Funeral Chapel
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow
WILLIAM BARRIE "BARRIE" ROBERTSON

WILLIAM BARRIE "BARRIE" ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON WILLIAM BARRIE 'BARRIE' Late of Adamstown

Aged 83 Years



Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father and father in law of Karyn and Richard, Terri and Daryl, and Peter. Adored pop of Lachlan, Claudia, Laine and Will.



Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of BARRIE'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.00pm. A Private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
