FERRIS William Anthony 15 January 2020
Aged 85 years
Of Nelson Bay
Formerly of
Wyongah
Dearly loved husband of Josephine. Loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and Nicholas, Jayne and Dennis, Michael and Carly, David and Lisa.
Loved and adored Papa of his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend WILLIAM's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020