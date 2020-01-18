Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
Sproule Street
Nelson Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William FERRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anthony FERRIS

Add a Memory
William Anthony FERRIS Notice
FERRIS William Anthony 15 January 2020

Aged 85 years

Of Nelson Bay

Formerly of

Wyongah



Dearly loved husband of Josephine. Loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and Nicholas, Jayne and Dennis, Michael and Carly, David and Lisa.

Loved and adored Papa of his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend WILLIAM's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -