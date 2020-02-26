|
|
BROWN Wesley Passed away
23rd February 2020
Late of Warners Bay
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Quentin, Susan and Trevor. Adored grandfather of Sally, Simon, Adam and Brianna. Cherished great grandfather of Joshua, William and Clara. Loved brother of Thelma (dec'd), Jean, Gladys and John (dec'd). Much loved uncle and a great friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of WESLEY's life this FRIDAY 28th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020