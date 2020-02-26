Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Belmont
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Wesley BROWN

Wesley BROWN Notice
BROWN Wesley Passed away

23rd February 2020

Late of Warners Bay

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Quentin, Susan and Trevor. Adored grandfather of Sally, Simon, Adam and Brianna. Cherished great grandfather of Joshua, William and Clara. Loved brother of Thelma (dec'd), Jean, Gladys and John (dec'd). Much loved uncle and a great friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of WESLEY's life this FRIDAY 28th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
