White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
St Peter's Anglican Church,
William St
East Maitland.
Wayne LAWRENCE

Wayne LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE Wayne 14th February 2020

Late of Ashtonfield



Dearly loved husband of Veronica (Ronnie). Loving father and father-in-law of Justin and Linda, Nathan and Tammi, adored grandfather of Jackson, Noah, Pyper, Sonny, Lachlan, Thomas, Sienna and great grandfather to Kai, loved brother to Charmaine and Dale, and uncle. Wayne will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 66 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Wayne's life this Tuesday 25th February 2020 commencing 2.00pm at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
