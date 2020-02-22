|
|
LAWRENCE Wayne 14th February 2020
Late of Ashtonfield
Dearly loved husband of Veronica (Ronnie). Loving father and father-in-law of Justin and Linda, Nathan and Tammi, adored grandfather of Jackson, Noah, Pyper, Sonny, Lachlan, Thomas, Sienna and great grandfather to Kai, loved brother to Charmaine and Dale, and uncle. Wayne will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 66 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Wayne's life this Tuesday 25th February 2020 commencing 2.00pm at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020