NEWTON Wayne Bruce "Wayno" Passed away suddenly 16-04-2020 Aged 57 Years Late of Heddon Greta Beloved husband of Kim (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Trish and Scott, Kristy, Roxanne and Tony, Keshia and Jordan, Nathan and Ashleigh. Much loved Pop to Jordy, Immy, Evie and Mason. Loving brother Janelle and Jennifer. Uncle to Maree, Amanda and Kiley. A well respected friend and workmate to many. Family and friends of Wayno are respectfully advised his Private Graveside Funeral Service took place in Kurri Kurri Cemetery, Friday 24-04-2020 in keeping with current restrictions. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
