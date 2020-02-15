Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
WARWICK DOUGLAS TAVERNER

WARWICK DOUGLAS TAVERNER Notice
TAVERNER WARWICK DOUGLAS Formerly of Cardiff

Late of Toronto

Passed peacefully

10th February 2020

Aged 74 Years



Loved father of Vicki and Debra (dec'd). Much loved Pop Cory, Casey, Sharni, Courtney and James. Loving great-pop of Alyssa, Penelope, Noah, Jade, Axel and Harvey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Fay and Dave Tull, Darrell (dec'd) and uncle to their families.



Family and friends of Warwick are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 18th February 2020 service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
