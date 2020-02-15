|
|
TAVERNER WARWICK DOUGLAS Formerly of Cardiff
Late of Toronto
Passed peacefully
10th February 2020
Aged 74 Years
Loved father of Vicki and Debra (dec'd). Much loved Pop Cory, Casey, Sharni, Courtney and James. Loving great-pop of Alyssa, Penelope, Noah, Jade, Axel and Harvey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Fay and Dave Tull, Darrell (dec'd) and uncle to their families.
Family and friends of Warwick are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 18th February 2020 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020