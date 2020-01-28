|
|
CALLEN Warren Edward Late of Fern Bay
Passed peacefully
24th January 2020
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved husband of Lynne (dec'd). A much loved father, father-in-law and step-father to Glenn and Kay, John and Joanne, Darryl and Leanne, Helen and John, Jenni (dec'd) and Kevin. A cherished Pop to Emma (dec'd). Jake, Tegan, Barbara, Daniel, Kyra, Jason, Melissa, Sarah, Taryn, Kyle, Kate, Ellie amd Mia. A loved brother and brother-in-law to Eric and Patricia, and Sue.
The family and friends of Warren are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 30th January 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 28, 2020