Collins
Warren
23/2/1942 - 17/1/2020
Shortland & Beresfield Vet
Late of Sawyers Gully
Loving husband of Jenny
Son of John and Marjorie
Brother to Don and Russell
Father to Alex, Chad, Mitch and Jaz
Grandfather to William, Oscar, Ella and Eliza
Wazza never gave up
and found happiness in helping others.
Illegitimum non carborundum
Per ardua ad astra
Family, friends and clients are invited to share stories of his life at an informal gathering on Tuesday 28 January from 12 noon, at Beresfield Bowling Club, Darron Mulligan Room.
Please donate to Hunter Valley Cat Haven in lieu of flowers.
Fry Bros
0249336155
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 24, 2020