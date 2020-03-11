Home
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Mackay Chapel
249 Pacific Highway West
Ourimbah
1949 - 2020
BUTLER Warren Arthur 9.1.1949 - 8.3.2020 To know him was to love him Much loved husband of Chantelle. Amazing daddy to Wendy, Jodie-Lee, Keri-Anne, Alexandra and Benjamin. Bestest poppy to James, Ruby ,Riley ,Chloe, Zachary and Jaxson. Much loved by his sister Karen, Gus, Jim, ALuke, KLuke and Jhordan. He was one of the Six Pack and proud supporter of the Warnervale Rugby Club. To the world you were but one To us you were the world Warrens family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at Mackay Chapel, 249 Pacific Highway West, Ourimbah on Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
